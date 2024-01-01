https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Herbert Duckworth with Florence Fisher, George Duckworth, and Herbert Fisher by Julia Margaret CameronOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 910 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2275 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMrs. Herbert Duckworth with Florence Fisher, George Duckworth, and Herbert Fisher by Julia Margaret CameronMore