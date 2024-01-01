https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964813Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalais de Karnak, Entrée Méridionale de la Salle Hypostyle; Thèbes by Maxime Du CampOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 950 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2376 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPalais de Karnak, Entrée Méridionale de la Salle Hypostyle; Thèbes by Maxime Du CampMore