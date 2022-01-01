https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian sofa png vintage furniture sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 858 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxCompatible with :Victorian sofa png vintage furniture sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.More