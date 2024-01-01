https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966922Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRolling Scented Caper and Gunpowder Teas; Weighing Tea for Exportation; A Tea House, Canton; A Tea-Tasting Room, Canton by John ThomsonOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1142 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2855 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRolling Scented Caper and Gunpowder Teas; Weighing Tea for Exportation; A Tea House, Canton; A Tea-Tasting Room, Canton by John ThomsonMore