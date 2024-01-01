https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEly Cathedral: St. Catherine's Chapel, Southwest Transept by Frederick H. EvansOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2223 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEly Cathedral: St. Catherine's Chapel, Southwest Transept by Frederick H. EvansMore