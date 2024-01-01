https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967264Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Doctor's Punishment Put in Execution to the Small Entertainment of the Whole Village by Thomas RowlandsonOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1979 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Doctor's Punishment Put in Execution to the Small Entertainment of the Whole Village by Thomas RowlandsonMore