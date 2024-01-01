rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967592
Studies of Slovakian Peasant Wagons with Oxen and Horses by Rudolf von Alt
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Studies of Slovakian Peasant Wagons with Oxen and Horses by Rudolf von Alt

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Studies of Slovakian Peasant Wagons with Oxen and Horses by Rudolf von Alt

More