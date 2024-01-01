https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968049Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNadar Elevating Photography to the Heights of Art, plate 367 from Souvenirs d’artistes by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 844 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2110 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNadar Elevating Photography to the Heights of Art, plate 367 from Souvenirs d’artistes by Honoré-Victorin DaumierMore