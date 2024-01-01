rawpixel
View of the Park at Versailles: Arched Entry to a Terrace, Urns and Ruined Statuary by Pierre Antoine Mongin
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

