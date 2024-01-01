rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968458
View of Lambeth Palace from the River at Whitehall Stairs by Wenceslaus Hollar
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of Lambeth Palace from the River at Whitehall Stairs by Wenceslaus Hollar

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

View of Lambeth Palace from the River at Whitehall Stairs by Wenceslaus Hollar

More