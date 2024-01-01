rawpixel
"- Can you see the comet?... just there, at the tip of my finger ... don't lose sight of my finger tip!," plate 5 from La Comète De 1857 by Honoré-Victorin Daumier

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

