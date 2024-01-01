https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968640Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"- Can you see the comet?... just there, at the tip of my finger ... don't lose sight of my finger tip!," plate 5 from La Comète De 1857 by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 854 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2136 px | 300 dpiFree Download"- Can you see the comet?... just there, at the tip of my finger ... don't lose sight of my finger tip!," plate 5 from La Comète De 1857 by Honoré-Victorin DaumierMore