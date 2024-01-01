rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968674
The Harrowing of Hell - Christ in Limbo, plate nine from The Large Passion by Albrecht Dürer
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Harrowing of Hell - Christ in Limbo, plate nine from The Large Passion by Albrecht Dürer

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Harrowing of Hell - Christ in Limbo, plate nine from The Large Passion by Albrecht Dürer

More