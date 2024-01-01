https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969035Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Adoration of the Shepherds, from The Life of the Virgin by Albrecht DürerOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 853 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2132 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Adoration of the Shepherds, from The Life of the Virgin by Albrecht DürerMore