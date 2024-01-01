rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969035
The Adoration of the Shepherds, from The Life of the Virgin by Albrecht Dürer
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Adoration of the Shepherds, from The Life of the Virgin by Albrecht Dürer

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Adoration of the Shepherds, from The Life of the Virgin by Albrecht Dürer

More