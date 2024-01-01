https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969069Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude Old Man Seated, Leaning on His Forearm, Facing Left by Jacob JordaensOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 761 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1902 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNude Old Man Seated, Leaning on His Forearm, Facing Left by Jacob JordaensMore