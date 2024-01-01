https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969081Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Era of Progress in Children's Literature, from Puck by Frederick Burr OpperOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2251 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Era of Progress in Children's Literature, from Puck by Frederick Burr OpperMore