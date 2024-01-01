https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969474Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeggar on Crutches and Wearing a Hat, seen from Back, plate five from The Beggars by Jacques CallotOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 780 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1950 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBeggar on Crutches and Wearing a Hat, seen from Back, plate five from The Beggars by Jacques CallotMore