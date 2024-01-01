rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969474
Beggar on Crutches and Wearing a Hat, seen from Back, plate five from The Beggars by Jacques Callot
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

