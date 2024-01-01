rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969545
Altarpiece with the Beautiful Virgin of Regensburg and Saints Christopher, Mary Magdalen, Florian and Catherine Standing in Niches, with God the Father Above by Albrecht Altdorfer

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

