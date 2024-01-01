rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969607
Capriccio: A Street Crossed by Arches (recto) Sketches of Doorway, Staircase and Second Floor of Building(verso) by Canaletto
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

