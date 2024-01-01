rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969624
Putti Carrying the Cross (recto); Studies of a Hand (verso) by Gian Lorenzo Bernini
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Putti Carrying the Cross (recto); Studies of a Hand (verso) by Gian Lorenzo Bernini

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Putti Carrying the Cross (recto); Studies of a Hand (verso) by Gian Lorenzo Bernini

More