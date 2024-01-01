https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"- I wonder why this beast is following me all the time... I'll happily be paying 6 sous to jump on a bus," plate 1 from Émotions De Chasse by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2397 px | 300 dpiFree Download"- I wonder why this beast is following me all the time... I'll happily be paying 6 sous to jump on a bus," plate 1 from Émotions De Chasse by Honoré-Victorin DaumierMore