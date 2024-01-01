rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969648
Caricature of a Man Standing by Desk (recto); Sketch of Male Head in Profile (verso) by Claude Monet
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

