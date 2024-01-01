rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969817
Portrait of Jean-Joseph Cassanéa de Mondonville by Maurice Quentin de Latour
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of Jean-Joseph Cassanéa de Mondonville by Maurice Quentin de Latour

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Portrait of Jean-Joseph Cassanéa de Mondonville by Maurice Quentin de Latour

More