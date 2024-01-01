https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970302Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJeanne Bécu, Comtesse Du Barry, and her servant Zamor by Jean Baptiste André Gautier d'AgotyOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 893 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2232 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJeanne Bécu, Comtesse Du Barry, and her servant Zamor by Jean Baptiste André Gautier d'AgotyMore