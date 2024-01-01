rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970372
"'The unwelcome hints of Mr. Shepherd, his Agent,' Chapter I" frontispiece for Jane Austen's Persuasion by Charles Edmund…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"'The unwelcome hints of Mr. Shepherd, his Agent,' Chapter I" frontispiece for Jane Austen's Persuasion by Charles Edmund Brock

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

"'The unwelcome hints of Mr. Shepherd, his Agent,' Chapter I" frontispiece for Jane Austen's Persuasion by Charles Edmund Brock

More