Figwort (recto), and Bloodroot (verso), from Gart der Gesundheit (Garden of Health), Plate 11 from Woodcuts from Books of the 15th Century by Unknown artist (Illustrator)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2166 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license