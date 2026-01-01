Edit ImageCropchatporn3SaveSaveEdit Imagebookbook watercolorwatercolor illustrations booksyellowold bookvintage png bookingbook collage elementvintage books pngHymn book png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 571 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1594 x 1138 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare