Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemap north polegeologyblack and white globeold map psdsouth pole north pole mapcontinental hemisphereworld mapvintageVintage world map collage element psd, artwork by Bowles Carington, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3205 x 2564 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3205 x 2564 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar