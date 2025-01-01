Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageold world mapmapvintage world mapworld mapvintageearthdesignillustrationVintage world map collage element psd, artwork by Bowles Carington, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3205 x 2564 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3205 x 2564 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar