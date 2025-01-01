Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagepersephoneorpheushadeseurydice orpheuspatternpersonartwomanOrpheus Playing the Lyre to Hades and Persephone, from Orpheus and Eurydice or The Metamorphoses by Wauters Workshop (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1090 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2726 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar