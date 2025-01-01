Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshijapanese demonsyoshitoshijapanese traditionaljapanese ghostcartoonpatternpersonGamo Sadahide's Servant, Toki Motosada, Hurling a Demon King to the Ground at Mount Inahana, from the series "New Forms of Thirty-Six Ghosts (Shinkei sanjuroku kaisen)" by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2063 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar