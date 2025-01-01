Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawajapanese woodblockpaintingcontemporary japanese artancient japanese illustrationjapanese womanjapanese artutamaroA Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)" by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 833 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2083 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar