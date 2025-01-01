Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegorosumosumo woodblock printscartoonpersonartdrawingadultThe Actor Nakamura Sukegoro II as the Sumo Wrestler Matano no Goro in the Play Myoto-giku Izu no Kisewata, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1770 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 545 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1362 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar