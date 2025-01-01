Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartswordmanclothingdrawingadultThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Saito Sanemori in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1780 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 599 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1498 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar