The Bride Riding in the Palanquin to Her Husband's House (Koshi-iri), the third sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous Woman (Konrei nishiki misao-guruma)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago