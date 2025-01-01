Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonflowerspatternpersonartbushclothingdrawingSummer Bush Clover (Natsuhagi), from the series Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana) by Katsukawa ShunchôOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2346 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar