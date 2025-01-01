Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese ghostghostcartoonpersonartdrawingadultpaintingThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as the Ghost of Ki no Natora in the Play Kiku no En Mukashi no Miyako, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1791 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 564 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1409 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar