Kakogawa Konami, Oboshi Rikiya and the Maidservant Suki, (Kakogawa Konami, Oboshi Rikiya, gejo Suki) from the series "Models of Love Talk: Clouds Form Over the Moon (Chiwa kagami tsuki no murakumo) " by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago