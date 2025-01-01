Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese calligraphychina texttextcalligraphyscriptchinese scriptchinese ancient letter1637to1647Landscape in the Style of Ancient Masters: frontispiece title by Lu Hui (1851-1920) by Lu HuiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 933 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2332 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar