Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese traditional patterntheaterjapanese calligraphy artkimonojapanese artcartoonpatternpersonThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eleventh Month, 1781 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 576 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1440 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar