The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Chinzei Hachiro Tametomo Disguised as a Pilgrim (left), and Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kazusa no Gorobei Tadamitsu (right), in the "Silent Encounter" Scene (Dammari) from the End of Part One of the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka (Returning Home in Splendor), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the First Day of the Eleventh Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunsh