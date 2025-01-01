Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekatsukawa shunshocartoonpersonartswordwalldrawingadultThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Arakawa Taro in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1778 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 579 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1448 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar