Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingwomanadultpaintingActors Ichikawa Danjûrô V as the Spirit of the Monk Seigen and Nakamura Noshio I as the Spirit of the Courtesan Takao in “Courtesan in a Maple-Leaf-Pattern Over-Kimono” (“Keisei Momiji no Uchikake”) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 570 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1426 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar