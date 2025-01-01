Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageairplanecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingwomanadultThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shimokobe Shoji Yukihira, in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho (Your Favorite Play Kanjincho [The Subscription List]), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the First Day of the Eleventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 574 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1436 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar