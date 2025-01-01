Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigepostagegarden muraljapanese gardenmother japanesejapanese stampold woman asian printasian artAct 2 (Nidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 791 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1978 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar