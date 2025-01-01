Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageyonicartoonanimalbirdpatternpersonartrainThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Ohatsu and Ichikawa Yaozo II as her lover Tokubei in the play "Yoni Osaka Nitsui no Meoto," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second month, 1767 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 611 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1527 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar