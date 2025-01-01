Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagesheetkitsunecartoonfoxpatternpersonartclothingThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the female fox from Mt. Ubagadake in the play "Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 562 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1406 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar