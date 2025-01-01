Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehokusaikatsushika hokusaijapanese styleprint architecturejapan poemkatsushika hokusai arthorse art1830to1841Poem by Kanke, from the series "One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki)" by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 834 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2084 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar