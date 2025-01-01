Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesecartoonbookpersonartbuildingjapanese artclothingTotsuka: The Fork at Motomachi (Totsuka, Motomachi betsudo), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi)," also known as the Hoeido Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2006 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar