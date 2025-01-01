Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagenakamuracalligraphysketchprintjapanesenight watchjapanese painting womanjapanese culture textThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Sakata Hyogonosuke Kintoki, in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata (Raiko's Four Intrepid Retainers in the Costume of the Night Watch), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the First Day of the Eleventh Month, 1781 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 574 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1436 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar