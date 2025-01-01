Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonplantpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as the Plant Seller Awashima no Yonosuke in the Play Mukashi Otoko Yuki no Hinagata, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1781 by Katsukawa ShunsenOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 549 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1373 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar